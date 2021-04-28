Kate Upton Explains Why Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Convinced Her Dad Justin Verlander Is A Golfer

Justin Verlander is a pro baseball pitcher but his daughter doesn’t know that.

Verlander’s wife Kate Upton chatted with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” about their adorable two-year-old daughter Genevieve, whom they welcomed in November 2018.

The supermodel said Verlander, who is a pitcher for the Houston Astros, has been showing their daughter highlight films.

“And I’m not sure if he’s showing her highlight films because he’s not playing right now, or if it’s because—I think she thinks he’s actually a golfer. She’s seen him golf more than she’s seen him play baseball.

“And so, when we were watching the Masters [golf tournament] the other day, she was like, ‘Daddy! Daddy!’ I was like, ‘No, that’s not what he does. He’s not that good.'”

The star also spoke about their cute puppy Norman, admitting it’s harder in some ways to look after a new pup than a newborn.

Upton gushed of her other half, “He’s the best dad—he really is. He’s always so involved. He’s the best partner. He’s just not the best dog dad.

“Like, he has helped almost zero with Norman, but he took almost every night shift with Vivi. So I still am a little bitter about that.”