Justin Bieber Makes Victoria Beckham Laugh By Gifting Her Purple Decorated Crocs

Victoria Beckham doesn’t quite know what to make of Justin Bieber’s gift.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl took to her Instagram Story to share some video of a pair of lilac Crocs sent to her by the Canadian singer.

“What do you think about this suggestion from Justin Bieber?” she asked followers.

The Crocs, decorated with cartoon animals, are from Bieber’s Drew clothing line.

“OK, this is so kind of Justin, to send me some Crocs” she said. “I’ve never worn a pair of Crocs. They did make me laugh.”

Beckham continued, giggling, “I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much… but yeah, I’m not quite so sure what to say about this. But thank you. It’s very sweet.”

Bieber has promoted his Drew line on his own Instagram account, just recently sharing pictures of himself in a room filled with branded stuffed animals.