Alyssa Milano Says Celebs Have Role To Play In Ending The Pandemic: ‘We Can Reach People In Ways That Dr. Fauci Maybe Can’t’

Helping with vaccine awareness only seems natural to Alyssa Milano.

In a new interview with The Bump as part of World Immunization Week, the “Charmed” alum talked about the role she thinks celebrities play in bringing the pandemic to an end.

“I tell you, it makes me so frustrated to see celebrities who have huge platforms staying away from work like this out of fear of a negative career impact,” she said.

“We’ve been so lucky to have the attention of people around the world who probably don’t pay as close attention to government or politics,” Milano continued. “It’s our responsibility to our fans to help keep them safe, to fight against the horrible lies and politicization of science and medicine.”

The actress explained, “We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can’t, and counteract some of the harm that bad leaders have done in spreading misinformation about the disease, the treatments, the preventative measures, and what we need to do to take care of one another.”

Milano added, “If we don’t use our platforms for that, no matter how big or how small, we don’t deserve them.”