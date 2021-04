Leslie Jones To Host 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards has found its host! Leslie Jones will emcee the main night of the awards show on May 16.

Jones is currently nominated for her first MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Comedic Performance for her role in “Coming 2 America”. The comedian joins the ranks of previous MTV Movie & TV Awards hosts, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Adam DeVine.

The host of the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, which will air on May 17, has yet to be announced. That show will recognize the best moments across reality TV.

Fans still have time to vote for their favourites across 25 gender-neutral categories including Best Kiss, Breakthrough Performance, Best Show and more by visiting vote.mtv.com before April 30.

“WandaVision”, “Emily in Paris”, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” lead this year’s nominations for TV, while “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” lead the film nominations.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Winners of the scripted categories will be announced then, while the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

See more on the MTV Movie & TV Awards in the video below.

