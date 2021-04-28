Gayle King Is Going To Be A Grandmother: ‘I’ve Been Keeping A List Of Baby Names’

Gayle King is going to be a grandmother.

King, 66, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. The “CBS This Morning” anchor revealed that her daughter Kirby Bumpus is expecting a baby.

“I’ve been keeping a list of baby names,” King dished. “Ellen, I have to tell you this: Right before I came on the air, I said, ‘Kirby, you know, I’m doing “Ellen” today. Can I tell Ellen?’ Ellen — she’s pregnant. She is pregnant.”

King had the pleasure of breaking the news publicly.

“We haven’t told anybody because I’ve been held to secrecy. She told all of her friends this past weekend, so she said I could tell you,” added King. “And, Ellen, I’m going to be a grandmother and I can’t wait!”

“Right before we went on the air, I said, ‘Kirby, if Ellen doesn’t ask me anything about grandchildren I’m not gonna mention it. But if she does ask me, I don’t wanna stand there and say I don’t know. I don’t want to do that.'”

King is aware of the baby’s sex but is playing that card close to her chest.

“My whole life I wanted a big brother. My whole life. I just saw that people with big brothers were lucky,” she said. “So I always like a firstborn to be a boy, then the second one is a girl. Then you have a big brother that takes care of you. That’s just my own little fantasy.”

King is hyped to be a grandmother, but she wants to be a cool grandmother.

“How about ‘Miss Lady’?” DeGeneres suggested.

King turned it down but was open to more input from the comedian: “That’s your assignment… to come up with a cool grandmother name for Gayle.”