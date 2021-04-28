Jean Trebek Opens Up About Losing Alex Trebek In First Interview Since His Death: ‘I Absolutely Have Moments Of Waves Of Grief’

Jean Trebek is opening up for the first time in an interview with NBC News following the passing of her husband Alex Trebek.

Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex passed away at age 80 on November 8, 2020, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Alex and Jean were married for 30 years.

Speaking with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie for the Saturday primetime special, “Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List”, Jean reveals how their children are doing: “I think right now, talking with you, I’m good, you know? I’m good. I absolutely have moments of waves of grief that just come over me, I miss him a lot.”

Jean also explains how she and Alex were both surprised by how many lives he had touched: “I think one of the beautiful things, the blessings that came, if you can call it a blessing, was that he got to really see the outpouring of love and admiration that he gave to the world.”

“And some people just, you know, you don’t see that while you’re still embodied, you don’t get to really witness all the love that people feel for you. And I know that was in and of itself a huge inspiration for Alex.”

Jean shares of Alex’s openness about his cancer diagnosis: “I think that is one of Alex’s gifts was that he could be very resolute and know that the truth will not hurt you and he wanted to empower people to move through whatever challenge they had in life with a sense of inner strength, inner dignity, and love.”

More of the interview will air during the primetime special on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Telemundo. Guthrie will host the program along with “NBC Nightly News” journalist Lester Holt and “Today”‘s Hoda Kotb.