Peter Facinelli Explains How He Lost Out On ‘Clueless’ Role

Appearing on the podcast “On The List with Brett Gursky”, actor Peter Facinelli revealed that he was close to landing a role in the classic comedy “Clueless”, but ultimately lost out on the part.

“There’s a list of movies I almost got — ‘Clueless’ is one of them,” the actor said. “I read for her, like, six times. I got along really well with Amy Heckerling.”

Facinelli was up for the role of Cher’s crush Christian, opposite star Alicia Silverstone.

“I was just new, and when you’re new, you just don’t know,” he said. “You just think, ‘I’m an artist, and this is what I’m doing.’ My whole thing was, I kind of based it on Harry Connick Jr., that role. I kind of came in, and I was doing this New Orleans kind of little accent, like a little twinge of a New Orleans accent. He was a kid from out of state that was going to this school anyway, so I thought that that was interesting.

“Then Amy goes, ‘Well, can you try it without the accent?’ And I go, ‘No.’ And she goes, ‘No?’ I go, ‘No. This is what I would do with it.’ Plus, I had a little bit of a New York accent, too, so I was trying to hide it with the New Orleans accent.”

The role in the film ultimately went to Justin Walker. Meanwhile, Facinelli eventually had his breakout role in another ’90s teen classic, “Can’t Hardly Wait”.