Kesha Breaks Down The Proper Way To Pronounce Her Name

Kesha is clarifying the pronunciation of her name! The 34-year-old singer, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, participated in a TikTok video in which she was asked, “Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as.”

“My name is Kesha. Keh-sha,” Kesha enunciates. “Not Kee-Sha. Not Ketchup. Kesha.”

Coincidentally, Kesha’s singer-songwriter mom, Pebe Sebert, also addressed the origins of her daughter’s unique name in a Q&A on her own TikTok account the same day.

“The name Kesha’s actually a Hungarian family name that Lagan would have been named if he had been a girl,” Pebe said of Kesha’s older brother. “But since he wasn’t, the name is actually pronounced Ket-ta-cha in Hungarian and so I decided to make it easier and to make it Kesha. And that’s where Kesha came from.”

Kesha has been very active on TikTok lately, posting a hilarious reaction video of herself watching Caitlyn Jenner sing her song “Tik Tok” on “The Masked Singer”. Watch the clip below for more.

