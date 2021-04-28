Michael Che Says He Thought Colin Jost’s Joke-Swap Idea On ‘Weekend Update’ Was A Prank

Michael Che thinks everything is a prank.

On Tuesday night, the star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon asked about joke swapping on “Weekend Update”.

As Fallon explained, Che and Jost will write jokes for each other, and then read off the jokes for the first time live on the air.

“It was actually his idea,” Che said., “because I thought he was trying to prank me. See, I’m paranoid, I think everything’s a prank.”

With that in mind, Che wrote a lot of dicey, race-based jokes for Jost, only to discover there was no prank, and his co-star had written mostly tame jokes for him.

Also on the show, Fallon challenged Che to a game of “Wheel of Opinions”, giving his guest a random topic for him to sound off on.

First up was the phrase “let’s do lunch,” which Che immediately said he hates, because it’s usually followed by something like, “I want to pick your brain.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.