Elliot Page Sits Down With Oprah And Talks About The ‘Horrible Backlash’ Facing Trans People

Elliot Page is sharing more about his coming-out journey.

On Friday, April 30, Apple TV+ will debut a new interview with Page and Oprah Winfrey, in which the actor opens up about the issues facing the trans community.

RELATED: Elliot Page Blasts U.S. Anti-Trans Legislation As ‘Upsetting, Cruel And Exhausting’

In a preview clip shared by Vanity Fair, Page talks about needing to “become comfortable” in his body before coming out publicly.

He also talks about the “horrible backlash” trans people are facing at the moment in the U.S., with many states passing anti-trans legislation.

“It felt important and selfish for myself and my own well-being, and my mental health, and also with this platform I have, the privilege that I have, and knowing the pain and the difficulties and the struggles I faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing,” Page says. “It absolutely felt just crucial and important for me to share that.”

RELATED: Elliot Page Shares The ‘Feeling Of True Excitement’ About Coming Out As Trans

Page also told Vanity Fair about his decision to talk to Oprah: “It was something I needed to sit with for a moment because the backlash right now is so intense. But the rhetoric coming from anti-trans activists and anti-LGBTQ activists—it’s devastating. These bills are going to be responsible for the death of children. It is that simple. So [talking to Oprah] felt like an opportunity to use a wide-reaching platform to speak from my heart about some of my experience and the resources I’ve been able to access—whether therapy or surgery—that have allowed me to be alive, to live my life.”

He added, “I don’t want it to sound like, ‘Look at me.’ It’s not that at all. Actually, I was really nervous. But I thought about it for a bit, and it just felt like, Okay, the GOP basically wants to destroy the lives of trans kids and stop the Equality Act. How do you not use this platform?”