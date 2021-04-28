First Trailer For Disney/Pixar’s Fish-Out-Of-Water Story ‘Luca’ Has Arrived

Disney and Pixar’s latest animated feature is a coming-of-age tale about a sea monster, set during one unforgettable summer in Italy.

“Luca” follows the journey of the titular sea monster (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and his cousin Alberto (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) who become human boys when they set foot on land. Life on land in the Italian seaside town of Portorosso opens a whole new world of pasta, gelato, scooter rides, and friendship to the boys and features lessons of inclusion and understanding as they forge unlikely bonds out of water.

The movie will debut on Disney+ for all subscribers without an additional premium premiere cost on June 18.

