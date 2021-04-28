Armie Hammer’s Aunt To Reveal Family Secrets In New Docuseries

Armie Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer is set to reveal an array of family secrets in a new docuseries, it’s been reported.

According to Deadline, Casey, who is the granddaughter of Armand Hammer, “will reveal for the first time on camera the inside story of the Hammer family saga,” and has signed a deal with Talos Films.

The site stated, “She is giving access for the first time into her personal archives and new revelations providing a compelling, first-hand account into the Hammer family’s rise and fall and her own descent and escape from the darkness. The series will also feature accounts from other survivors who have recently come forward.”

RELATED: Armie Hammer Exits Broadway Play ‘The Minutes’

Armie hit headlines earlier this year over some leaked DMs, in which he reportedly said: “I am 100% a cannibal.” He’s also currently under investigation by Los Angeles Police for sexual assault.

One woman, represented by Gloria Allred, has accused Hammer of rape. Hammer’s attorney strongly denies all of the allegations against him. The actor has since stepped down from numerous projects.

Armie is not the only Hammer family member to face controversy, with his great-great-grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer being convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 1919 after the wife of a Russian diplomat for whom he performed an abortion died.

Julian Hammer, the son of Armand, also killed a man inside his Los Angeles home in 1955 over a gambling debt. Julian was arrested but the charges were later dismissed, Insider reported.

RELATED: Report: Armie Hammer Dropped From ‘Billion Dollar Spy’

Casey is estranged from most of her family and works as a kitchen designer at a San Diego Home Depot. She claimed her father Julian sexually abused her as a child in her self-published 2015 book Surviving My Birthright.

She shared, “As a survivor I want to help empower others to speak up and know that they are heard.”

“The Hammer family history is like ‘Succession’ on steroids. A dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild,” added Talos Films co-founders Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs.

“Now, for the first time, Casey Hammer will tell not just her story, but the definitive family history, leaving no stone unturned. With new unfolding revelations and present-day consequences, this miniseries will provide audiences with a riveting journey into a family where reputation is everything and where things are never how they appear.”