Paul Wesley Confuses Madison Beer For A Refreshing Cold One

Paul Wesley is a fan of beer, but he is not too familiar with Madison Beer.

Wesley, 38, recently engaged with fans in an Instagram Q&A. During the interaction, one fan asked “The Vampire Diaries” alum, “Do you like Madison Beer.”

“Never had that beer,” Wesley replied. “But, uh, I like beer. I like most beer, although lately I haven’t been drinking as much beer because I’m trying to cut it out. You know?”

Beer, 22, is actually an American singer-songwriter from New York. She first gained attention for her YouTube covers in early 2012. She released her debut studio album, Life Support, in February.

That was not the only question that confused Wesley. The actor was also asked about the validity of the “Larry” romance, a.k.a. Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson’s fan-fuelled rumoured romance.

“What in the God damn hell are you talking about?” Paul replied to a question about Larry. “I believe in Larry David. Do you guys watch Curb Your Enthusiasm? It’s my favourite show on television and I think it’s absolutely hysterical.”