IHOP Host Turns Away Adam Sandler From Restaurant In Viral TikTok Video

One TikTok user was unimpressed after realizing she’d turned down the chance to serve Adam Sandler at an IHOP recently.

Host Dayanna Rodas posted a video, which has since gone viral, featuring security camera footage showing Sandler and one of his daughters trying to get a quick meal at the restaurant.

However, the pair left when they were told it was busy and it would be a 30-minute wait.

“Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP,” Rodas captioned the clip, in which she dons a clown filter.

The video now has millions of views and has done the rounds online.

A rep for Sandler told Entertainment Weekly that the actor was at the restaurant but declined to give any further comments.