IHOP Host Turns Away Adam Sandler From Restaurant In Viral TikTok Video

By Becca Longmire.

Adam Sandler.
Adam Sandler. — Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

One TikTok user was unimpressed after realizing she’d turned down the chance to serve Adam Sandler at an IHOP recently.

Host Dayanna Rodas posted a video, which has since gone viral, featuring security camera footage showing Sandler and one of his daughters trying to get a quick meal at the restaurant.

However, the pair left when they were told it was busy and it would be a 30-minute wait.

“Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP,” Rodas captioned the clip, in which she dons a clown filter.

The video now has millions of views and has done the rounds online.

A rep for Sandler told Entertainment Weekly that the actor was at the restaurant but declined to give any further comments.

