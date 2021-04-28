Halle Berry Reacts To Twitter Poking Fun At Her Oscars Bob

Halle Berry is Teflon.

The Internet feedback to Berry’s new look at the 2021 Oscars was intense. Berry hit the 93rd Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday rocking a chic bob, a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown and Ridano jewels.

A citizen of the Twitterverse poked fun at Berry’s bob enough to catch the Oscar-winning Best Actress’s attention.

The “Monster’s Ball” star is the only Black performer to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.

“I thought Cynthia [Erivo, the star of Harriet] was going to do it last year,” Berry told Variety in 2020. “I thought Ruth [Negga, nominated for 2016’s Loving] had a really good shot at it, too. I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn’t gone that way, I don’t have the answer.”