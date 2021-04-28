Yves Saint Laurent Hosts Virtual Fashion Show For Women’s Winter 2021 Collection

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Yves Saint Laurent pulled out all the stops with the fashion house’s 2021 Women’s Winter fashion show.

With several VIP guests in virtual attendance, including Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and more, wearing new items from the new line, the Saint Laurent Women’s Winter 2021 Show, titled “Where The Silver Wind Blow” impressed.

The collection is designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director at Saint Laurent.

RELATED: LaKeith Stanfield Wows On Oscars Red Carpet With Custom Saint Laurent Jumpsuit

Debuting the new looks in an unconventional year, Vaccarello hosted the show in a stunning, and unconventional, setting with large rocky landscapes and an oceanfront runway only added to the collection.

Take a look at all the VIP guests:

RELATED: LaKeith Stanfield Wows On Oscars Red Carpet With Custom Saint Laurent Jumpsuit

Nathalie Canguilhem directed the show, with music by Sebastian.

The winter collection made its debut just weeks after Vaccarello shared the Women’s Summer ‘21 collection with a short film “French Water”. Julianne Moore, Chloé Sevigny, Indya Moore, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Leo Reilly starred in the video.