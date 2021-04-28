Alex Rodriguez Shows Fans His Physical Transformation Over The Last Year After ‘Finally Putting Down The Chips’

Alex Rodriguez has been working hard on his fitness.

The former professional baseball star shared a photo of his trimmed-down physique in April 2021, alongside one from December 2020.

Rodriguez wrote, “Left the Dad-bod in 2020. Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips.”

He then asked fans, “What food is your weakness?”

Rodriguez’s post comes after he and Jennifer Lopez split after four years together.

The pair, who got engaged in 2019, announced their breakup on April 15, a month after they denied split reports.

A source told ET that Lopez “knew it was time to let go” after she “tried her hardest” to make the relationship work.

They said, “There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn’t get past.”

Adding, “Her kids are sad about the breakup because they all grew so close, but ultimately want what’s best for their mom and for her to be happy. There is still love and respect between the two families.”