Oprah Winfrey Tells Drew Barrymore ‘You Have Changed My Life’ In New ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Preview

Drew Barrymore is about to welcome a media mogul.

On Friday, Oprah Winfrey is set to appear on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, and to peak fans’ interest, the show shared a preview of the conversation.

On the show, Oprah will discuss her new book What Happened to You?, her new site Oprah Daily, her longtime friendship with Gayle King, and how Barrymore helped the ultimate Queen of Daytime TV to innovate her work life.

“You have changed my life,” Oprah tells Barrymore in the preview.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” episode featuring guest Oprah Winfrey airs Friday, April 30, at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.