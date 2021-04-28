Scarlett Johansson Celebrates National Super Hero Day With Inside Look At ‘Black Widow’

Marvel is celebrating National Super Hero Day.

In a video released on Wednesday, Scarlett Johansson celebrates the career of Natasha Romanoff, her character in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster “Black Widow”.

RELATED: Marvel Studios Unveils Action-Packed New Trailer For ‘Black Widow’

The actress runs through the character’s beginning as a KGB assassin, to her partnership with the Avengers to save the world from Thanos.

Johansson then introduces a short preview of “Black Widow”. In the film, Natasha is forced to confront her dark past and a dangerous conspiracy.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson’s Daughter Is ‘Inspired’ By ‘Superheroines’ Like Black Widow

“Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger,” the official description reads.

“Black Widow” hits theatres and Disney+ on July 9.