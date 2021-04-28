Billy Porter Used ‘Star Search’ Money To Fix The ‘Gaps In Between All My Teeth’

Billy Porter has to credit “Star Search” for his winning smile.

Porter, 51, was one of many talented individuals spotlighted on Ed McMahon’s “Star Search” back in the day. Porter won a cool $100,000 on the show and reflected on the original version of “Star Search” while attending “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday.

“After taxes, it was $44[k], and then I didn’t have a financial person to talk me through it. I’m from the hood, so I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “I should’ve bought an apartment in midtown. I didn’t know that was what you were supposed to do with your money, so it just sat in the bank. And I got my teeth fixed because I had gaps in between all my teeth.”

“I was trying to be a movie star,” Porter dished. “So I was like, ‘Well let me fix these teeth, these holy teeth!'”

Porter famously left McMahon hanging on a handshake after being announced as the winner.

“I didn’t know he was coming in! I didn’t know!” Porter said with a laugh.

Porter’s episode of “Star Search” included Britney Spears, and other famous contestants include Justin Timberlake, Kevin James, Rose O’Donnell and Dave Chappelle.