Wendy Williams Fires Back After Joseline Hernandez Continuously Calls Her Out Mid-Interview

Things got pretty heated on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Wednesday.

According to social media, Joseline Hernandez and Williams’ interview didn’t go to plan, with the pair coming to blows after Hernandez kept going on about how Williams should give her more credit and how her Zeus Network “Joseline’s Cabaret” reality show was number one in the U.S.

Williams didn’t react well to that, putting Hernandez, who also randomly brought up that Williams was 35 years her senior, in her place by insisting it was number one on Zeus.

Hernandez kept insisting “I’ve made my own brand” and didn’t need to be compared to people, before Williams piped in after the reality star said she felt “undervalued.”

Williams insisted she felt the same way as a woman every single day, before swiftly moving the show along.

See some of the social media reaction to the bizarre interview below.

@MsJoseline is going in on Wendy Williams & I’m ctfu at her calling her Ms. Wendy lol the shade is real lol #WendyWilliams #JoselinesCabaretAtlanta pic.twitter.com/yM9fRb1bmU — Ashli (@kissmy_ashlie) April 28, 2021

Joseline: I have the number one show in the Country Wendy:

#WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/OEJQdZPiLg — Pyrex Flask (@P_Stealz) April 28, 2021

Why does Josephine act like she's doing some award winning oscar stuff? Why she so desperate for #WendyWilliams to get her flowers? pic.twitter.com/3j42bpaAPW — N♌ (@_FuckingBored_) April 28, 2021

#WendyWilliams said honey you have the number one show on #zeus not the country… I died pic.twitter.com/16EMCpiexr — top 30% Arrogant Goddess Backup page (@BOSSYBEEBAD) April 28, 2021

Omggg this Joseline interview is so embarrassing!! #WendyWilliams was not fazed one bit lol pic.twitter.com/WosgBxyRyF — Maxx 🖤 (@Bridget_Brigid) April 28, 2021

THIS WAS WILD!!!!!!! Joseline is lucky Queen Wendy didn’t just pull the plug! Wendy has been doing this TOO along, tread lightly PR Princess, you WILL lose this battle just like everyone else who has shown up to show out #WendyWilliams — SydK (@solikesyd) April 28, 2021

This was nothing more than a publicity stunt by Joseline and I'm surprised Wendy didn't cut her off…#WendyWilliams — Rod B (@RodB2323) April 28, 2021

Omg what is happening on the #WendyWilliams show right now — NickMatarazzo (@NickMatarazzo4) April 28, 2021