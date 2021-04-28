Wendy Williams Fires Back After Joseline Hernandez Continuously Calls Her Out Mid-Interview

By Becca Longmire.

Things got pretty heated on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Wednesday.

According to social media, Joseline Hernandez and Williams’ interview didn’t go to plan, with the pair coming to blows after Hernandez kept going on about how Williams should give her more credit and how her Zeus Network “Joseline’s Cabaret” reality show was number one in the U.S.

Williams didn’t react well to that, putting Hernandez, who also randomly brought up that Williams was 35 years her senior, in her place by insisting it was number one on Zeus.

Hernandez kept insisting “I’ve made my own brand” and didn’t need to be compared to people, before Williams piped in after the reality star said she felt “undervalued.”

Williams insisted she felt the same way as a woman every single day, before swiftly moving the show along.

See some of the social media reaction to the bizarre interview below.

 

