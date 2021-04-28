‘Minari’ Star Yuh-jung Youn Teases Brad Pitt

Yuh-jung Youn can see through Brad Pitt’s tricks.

The Oscar-winning “Minari” actress dished on her viral interaction with Pitt at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday. Pitt, whose Plan B production served as one of the film’s producers, presented the actress with her Best Supporting Actress award.

“I told him to provide more money to the movie,” she told NBC News on Wednesday. “I also told him to come to Korea… He promised that he will. But I don’t really believe the words of Americans. Their vocabulary is so fancy. He said my performance was very respectable and whatnot, but I’m old. I don’t fall for those words.”

Yuh-jung, 73, has been a mainstay in Korea for decades. Her Oscar success has people predicting new opportunities in Hollywood for the actress; however, it is not her priority.

“When some project comes from America, people in Korea think I admire Hollywood,” Youn said. “No, I don’t admire Hollywood. The reason I keep coming is because if I come to the States and work, maybe I’m able to see my son one more time. That’s from the bottom of my heart.”

In “Minari”, Yuh-jung portrays a Korean grandmother showing signs of dementia after a stroke.