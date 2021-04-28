Anthony Hopkins And Salma Hayek Share A Dance To A Leonard Cohen Song To Celebrate His Best Actor Win

Anthony Hopkins is celebrating his Academy Award win for Best Actor by dancing with Salma Hayek.

The 83-year-old actor took home the honour for his role as a man struggling with dementia in “The Father”. Hopkins did not accept the award in person because he was in his native Wales where he celebrated his win with his friend Hayek on Tuesday.

The “Frida” actress posted a sweet video of Hopkins dancing to Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love”. In the video, he dances along on his own before Hayek joins him, ending the dance with a hug.

RELATED: Oscars Producers Wouldn’t Let Anthony Hopkins Zoom In To Ceremony

“Celebrating with the king @anthonyhopkins 👑 his 2nd Oscar for his extraordinary performance in ‘The Father’,” Hayek captioned the video in both English and Spanish. Hopkins replied in the comments writing, “Thank you queen 👸🏻 for the love and laughter. A memorable, beautiful day.”

The two actors have been friends for some time, with Hayek accompanying Hopkins when he got his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2003. Hayek is currently filming Ridley Scott’s “House Of Gucci” in Europe with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto.