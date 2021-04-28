Nikki Bella Hits Back At Claims She Goes On ‘Vacations’ Without Her Fiancé And Their Son

Not all trips are a vacation.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Bellas Podcast”, Nikki Bella and her sister Brie hit back at claims by fans that she has been going on vacations without fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and their son Matteo.

RELATED: Nikki Bella Shuts Down Speculation She’s Pregnant, Just ‘Super Bloated’

The two were referring specifically to a recent trip they took to San Diego to meet up with some of their past Hooters co-workers.

“I was literally there for 24 hours, Brie was there for 48 hours,” Nikki said.

“They don’t realize it’s for business and it’s a day. I go there and back,” she continued. “I’m not going to bring my family across the country for a few days and get my baby on Eastern Standard Time when he’s Pacific Standard Time…I’m also thinking these people [commenting] aren’t parents.”

RELATED: Nikki Bella Reveals She And Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Are In Therapy Because Of His ‘Tone’ When He’s Stressed

She also made clear that what she does go on vacation, she of course goes with her fiancé.

“No, I don’t do vacations without my fiancé and baby. It’s not like, ‘I hate you, I’m leaving,’ or anything like that,” Nikki said. “So for the haters and the people who don’t understand: Artem and I have an incredible relationship and understanding of like, ‘Hey if we can do these things and someone can stay home, let’s do that because it’s better for our baby.'”

Brie also added to fans, “It’s none of your business!”