Miranda Lambert Surprises Fans With New Track ‘Geraldene’ Off Upcoming Album ‘The Marfa Tapes’

Miranda Lambert is giving fans another audio sample of her upcoming album The Marfa Tapes with collaborators Jon Randall and Jack Ingram.

The singer unexpectedly released “Geraldene” on Wednesday, telling fans, “This one’s a fun one.”

For the acoustic ballad, Lambert takes on a woman who tries to steal her man, giving us similar vibes to Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene”.

“I could see you coming all the way from Amarillo / Truck stop red lips pullin’ on some nicotine / Shining like the spokes on a brand new El Dorado / You’re trailer park pretty, but you’re never gonna be Jolene,” sings Lambert.

The upcoming project features 15 stripped-down tracks, including the already-released “In His Arms”, which the trio performed at the 2021 ACM Awards.

In addition, they recorded new versions of Lambert’s hits “Tin Man”, off her 2016 ACM Award-winning album The Weight of These Wings, and “Tequila Does”, featured on her latest solo project Wildcard.

“We took 2 microphones out to Marfa, TX, and documented how the songs unfolded,” wrote the 37-year-old singer on Instagram. “We did one take and these songs are just meant to be very raw, real, and in the moment.”

See the full tracklist below.

1 In His Arms

2 I Don’t Like It

3 The Wind’s Just Gonna Blow

4 Am I Right or Amarillo

5 Waxahachie

6 Homegrown Tomatoes

7 Breaking a Heart

8 Ghost

9 Geraldene

10 We’ll Always Have the Blues

11 Tin Man

12 Two-Step Down to Texas

13 Anchor

14 Tequila Does

15 Amazing Grace (West Texas)

The Marfa Tapes arrives May 7.