A Boys Home Enters A Fishing Tournament In ‘Blue Miracle’ Trailer

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dennis Quaid stars alongside Jimmy Gonzales in this inspiring true story.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new drama “Blue Miracle”, about a real-life Mexican boys home Casa Hogar that entered a big fishing tournament.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Recalls Getting A ‘Little Too Close’ To A Bear In Alaska: ‘He Looked Kinda Shocked’

Photo: Carlos Rodriguez/Netflix

Struggling in the aftermath of 2014’s Hurricane Odile, the residents and staff set out to win big at the Bisbee’s Black & Blue Fishing Tournament.

To pull it off, they team up with a former champion, played by Quaid, who has been told he can only quality if he teams up with a local Mexican fisherman.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Responds To ‘Disappointment’ Over COVID PSA, ‘It Was In No Way Political’

Photo: Carlos Rodriguez/Netflix

Directed by Julio Quintana, the film also stars Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz, Nathan Arenas, Miguel Angel Garcia, Isaac Arellanes, Steve Gutierrez, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola, Silverio Palacios and Bruce McGill.

“Blue Miracle” hits Netflix on May 27.