‘The Bachelor’ Matt James Confirms He Is ‘Focusing On’ Relationship With Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are giving it another shot.

James and Kirkconnell found love on “The Bachelor” but it did not last. The pair split after racial insensitive photos from Kirkconnell’s past emerged. The reality stars were recently spotted in Los Angeles and New York City.

“I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times,” James, 29, confirmed to People “I’m not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it.”

James also touched on the education about racism Kirkconnell promised to do.

“That’s something you could talk to her about,” he told the publication. “A lot of what I’m focused on right now is the work that I’m doing in the community and with the [marathon] training.”

What James is certain of, however, is that he and best friend Tyler Cameron will not appear on “Bachelor in Paradise”

“There’s a negative chance I’ll be on Paradise,” James said. “There is a negative chance Tyler’s on there as well. I think we’re good on that.”