Jean Smart Is A Fading Las Vegas Comedian In The Trailer For The New Comedy Series ‘Hacks’

Jean Smart is a fading comedian who won’t give up her long-standing Las Vegas residency without a fight in the new HBO Max series “Hacks”.

Created by “Broad City”‘s Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, the 10-episode series focuses on Smart’s Deborah Vance, a stand-up comic whose best jokes are behind her. Shilling kaftans and pizzas for QVC, Vance’s act needs some new blood if she’s to keep her Las Vegas residency so her agent sets her up with a 25-year-old entitled comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) with the hope of invigorating her act and helping her appeal to a younger crowd.

“Chicago Med”‘s Carl Clemons-Hopkins rounds out the cast which will also feature a number of guest stars, including “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”‘s Kaitlin Olsen, Johnny Sibilly from “Pose” and Christopher McDonald.

Premiering May 13, “Hacks” will drop two episodes every Thursday through June 10.