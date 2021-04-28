‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Immortalized At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman will forever be immortalized outside Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Artist Nikkolas Smith, a former Disney Imagineer, donated a beloved mural of Boseman to the Children’s Hospital. CHLA cancer patient Daniel, 11, and his family joined Smith for the unveiling. Danile is an “Avengers” and “Black Panther” superfan.

“Seeing Daniel’s reaction when it was unveiled, to see his eyes light up was unbelievable,” Smith shared. “In one second you can put that joy, that hope, that inspiration in other people. It’s beautiful and it inspires me to keep making more art.”

Daniel, Nikkolas Smith. — Photo: Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

“My King Chad mural that was at Downtown Disney has found a new home! I’m happy to share that CHLA is the new permanent home for this special installation,” the artist explained in his Instagram post. “I was particularly touched to unveil it and show it to Daniel who is a superhero battling cancer, just like a Chadwick, and he is a big Black Panther fan.”

He concluded, “I hope that children like Daniel will be reminded of their inner superpower every time they see it. Long Live The King!”

Boseman, who portrayed King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visited cancer patients in 2018. The mural is based on the actor’s visit.

Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. It progressed to stage IV before 2020. The “Avengers” star did not publicly reveal his condition and only a small handful of people knew. He passed away in August at age 43.