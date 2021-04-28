Prince William And Kate Middleton Celebrate 10th Anniversary With New Royal Portraits

Click to share this via email

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

A royal couple is marking a big anniversary by stepping in front of the camera for a pair of new portraits.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two new portraits ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary tomorrow,” reads a press release issued Wednesday by Buckingham Palace.

Thursday, April 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose 2011 wedding was seen by more than 17 million television viewers.

CHRIS FLOYD/CAMERA PRESS — Photo: CHRIS FLOYD/CAMERA PRESS.

The new photos were taken this week at Kensington Palace, by photographer Chris Floyd.

The couple were spotting laughing together earlier this week during a royal visit to the Belmont Community Centre, where they played a round of golf.