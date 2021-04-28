Niall Horan Becomes Shareholder In Irish Athleisure Brand Gym+Coffee

Niall Horan is expanding his business ventures.

The singer, 27, has joined Gym+Coffee, Ireland’s leading athleisure brand, as an investor, shareholder and advisor.

Gym+Coffee shared the announcement on Wednesday, revealing Horan’s involvement will help support the business and help raise the profile of the brand internationally.

In a statement, the Gym+Coffee CEO said, “We are so excited for Niall to officially come on board and support a business like ours. Over the last 10 years Niall has represented Ireland with optimism, inclusivity, energy and positivity on a global stage and has become a household name across the world. He is what we aspire to become as a business. We hope that with his guidance and direction Gym+Coffee can emulate some of the success he’s had and proudly represent Ireland internationally.”

Photo: Courtesy of Gym+Coffee

The One Direction album added, “I’ve been a fan of Gym+Coffee for some time both as a brand and a business. I love the idea of the community they created around the brand and their goals to Make Life Richer. The first time I bought some Gym+Coffee gear I was struck by the high quality of the clothing and I was delighted to see they were an Irish brand with a serious team behind their operation. As I looked into it more I started to understand their ambition and I’m delighted now to become part of the team that will hopefully bring the brand to a wider audience.”

Big news today! I’m investing in Irish athleisure brand @gympluscoffee. I’ve been a fan of theirs for a while now and I’m excited to support the brand and help bring Gym+Coffee to a global stage! Find out more on https://t.co/Y2Qg8R77k8 pic.twitter.com/NHXPD46zKe — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 28, 2021

Horan joins Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll as an investor. Joe Wicks and podcaster/musician Niall Breslin are other famous fans of the brand.

Gym+Coffee launched in 2017.