IMDb Celebrates National Superhero Day By Counting Down The Most Anticipated Marvel & DC Projects

Wednesday, April 28 has been designated National Superhero Day, and in celebration of this momentous occasion IMDb is sharing the 10 most anticipated film and TV projects from DC and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The data, explains an IMDb press release, was culled from actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

RELATED: Glenn Close ‘Would Love’ To Be In Another Superhero Movie

Based on IMDb’s data, these are the 10 most anticipated superhero movies, and 10 most anticipated series that will be coming our way:

IMDb’s Most Anticipated Marvel and DC Movies

1. “The Suicide Squad”

2. “Black Widow”

3. “The Batman”

4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

5. “Thor: Love and Thunder”

6. “Eternals”

7. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

8. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

9. “Black Adam”

10. “The Flash”

IMDb Most Anticipated Marvel and DC Series and Miniseries

1. “Loki”

2. “What If…?”

3. “Hawkeye”

4. “She-Hulk”

5. “Ms. Marvel”

6. “Moon Knight”

7. “The Sandman”

8. “Armor Wars”

9. “M.O.D.O.K.”

10. “Secret Invasion”

“As a fan of superhero films myself, it’s great to see IMDb fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming lineup of films and TV shows based on their favourite Marvel and DC characters,” said Nikki Santoro, head of IMDb consumer. “I’m especially psyched to see so many female-driven titles among the top ranks, including ‘Black Widow’, ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’, as well as (Academy Award-winning) director Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’.”

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing A Superhero Movie About An Older Black Woman

“IMDbPro rankings have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of movies and TV shows poised to have a heroic impact on our culture, and we are pleased to see Marvel and DC fans and industry professionals continuing to turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about these upcoming movies and series as well as the stars and creators,” added Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro. “We congratulate all the professionals involved in bringing these movies and series to life and eagerly look forward to more deeply exploring the Marvel and DC universes when these projects premiere.”