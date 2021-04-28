Kevin Bacon Reveals He ‘Apologized’ Profusely After Wife Kyra Sedgwick Pushed Tom Cruise’s Panic Button

After his wife, Kyra Sedgwick made headlines for her hilarious story of Tom Cruise’s panic button, Kevin Bacon is sharing how he really reacted to the chaos.

In case you missed it, Sedgwick shared the hilarious story of when five police cars showed up at Cruise’s home during a party because she “accidentally” click the acting icon’s panic button. According to Sedgwick, she and Bacon haven’t been invited back.

“It was one of those nights that I often don’t get invited to,” “The Closer” star, 55, told Drew Barrymore during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier this month. “And so, there was this, like, fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, ‘Oh, what is that little button?’ So I pressed the little button, because I thought maybe something interesting will happen.”

But during his own appearance on the hit Global talk show, Bacon shared how he reacted.

“I just apologized,” he explained. “‘Oh honey, she’s so crazy. There she goes again pressing buttons.'”

During her interview, Sedgwick admitted to walking around her house freely… a.k.a. naked.

In his response to that, Bacon explained, “Listen… As long as you have good curtains, you know, good shades.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.