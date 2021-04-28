Tiffany Haddish Stars In Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Be Yourself’ Music Video

Tiffany Haddish is getting her groove on in Ty Dolla $ign’s new music video.
The comedian joined forces with the artist for his new music video for the “Be Yourself” remix, featuring Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller.
Haddish stars as a woman in a one-sided relationship getting fed up with not getting any love in return. Soon she leaves her partner and joins Ty Dolla $ign on a video shoot, where she dances in front of a car.
Where all my single ladies?!? By Yourself 💕 video out now! @TiffanyHaddish @JheneAiko @brysontiller @mustard https://t.co/2aL6nTUScV pic.twitter.com/yWzxOs5PKJ
— Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) April 28, 2021
The new track was produced by Mustard.
“Be Yourself is off the singer’s third LP, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, which also features collabs with Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Thundercat, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug and Gunna.