Alyssa Milano Serves Up Scathing Response To Twitter Trolls Telling Her She’s ‘Washed Up’

Alyssa Milano has a four-letter message to trolls and haters who attack her on social media as a “washed-up” has-been.

In a scathing video she shared on TikTok, the actress and activist begins by highlighting a tweet reading, “sad how a washed up actress is still trying to be important.”

“See these? I get a lot of those. Usually it comes from people who identify as a different political party than I do,” she begins.

“You see, I identify with a political party who believes in equality and equity and opportunity for everyone. And also the party who fights for the most vulnerable and the marginalized communities,” continues the staunch Democrat, who publicly supported the presidential runs of Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

“But beyond just that, just because you say something to be hurtful doesn’t make it true,” she adds before her NSFW conclusion.

“I have consistently worked since I was 7 years old,” she says. “And you can just f**k off now and move along.”