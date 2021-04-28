John Mayer In Talks To Host Late-Night Talk Show

A Grammy-winning voice may be heading to late-night TV.

According Variety, musician John Mayer is reported to be in talks to host his own late-night talk show for Paramount+, the recently rebranded streaming service previously known as CBS All Access.

Variety reports that the singer-songwriter-guitarist is looking to host “Later with John Mayer”, a new talk show for the streamer based on the format of “Later with Jools Holland”, the long-running combination of music and chat that’s been airing in the U.K. since 1992.

If a deal is done, the series would run weekly, and could potentially put the kibosh on his lucrative touring with Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead splinter band featuring original band members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann.

On the flip side, hosting a talk show wouldn’t exactly be foreign territory for the seven-time Grammy winner. In addition to his own “Current Mood” Instagram Live show, he filled in as a guest host on “The Late Late Show” after the departure of Craig Ferguson.