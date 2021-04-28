Priyanka Chopra Launches Fundraising Effort As Her Native India Is Ravaged By COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra is trying to get the rest of the world to focus on India, which is in the midst of the country’s biggest COVID-19 surge yet.

On Wednesday, she posted a video on Instagram to address the situation in her native land.

“Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I’m sitting in London and I’m hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs,” she said, adding that “ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much.”

India, she declared, “is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I’ll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe.”

She continued: “And I understand a lot of people must be angry thinking about why we are in this place in the first place? Why is this happening? Well, we’ll address that. We’ll address that after we stop the urgency.”

In the caption to the video, she announces that she and husband Nick Jonas have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia.

“India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale,” she wrote.

“I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference,” she added. “We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU! ❤️”