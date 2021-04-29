Adam Levine Joins Ellen DeGeneres To Celebrate Her Show’s 3,000th Episode, Jokes He ‘Doesn’t Support’ Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Marriage

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is celebrating its milestone 3,000th episode.

The talk-show host marks the special occasion on Thursday by taking a look back at some of the most hilarious moments and inspiring guests during the past 18 seasons.

While hosting 2,400+ celebrity guests, 1,600+ musical performances, and orchestrating 200+ scares, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has given $65 million to people in need and $70 million to charities over 3,000 episodes.

To continue the celebration, DeGeneres welcomes longtime friend of the show, Adam Levine, with the pair reminiscing about Maroon 5’s very first appearance during the inaugural season in 2003.

DeGeneres makes sure to ask Levine about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s upcoming wedding, with him joking of the pair: “I don’t support their marriage.”

Levine adds of his mock feud with his fellow former “The Voice” coach Shelton: “She’s so cool and he’s not. He’s vaguely charming. I’ll go to the wedding and I’ll object… I’ll probably not be invited now.”

DeGeneres also welcomes back inspiring Forest Glen Elementary School 2nd-grade teacher Pascual Cubero Soto from Indianapolis, Indiana. After teaching in Puerto Rico for seven years, Soto is now in his second year teaching in the United States.

The educator works three jobs to stay on his feet and pays out of pocket to help his students. Since being on the show last month, Soto tells DeGeneres his students have raised $1,074 for The Ellen Fund, and the talk-show host surprises the dedicated teacher with an additional $20,000, courtesy of Shutterfly.

The celebratory show concludes with giveaways for the audience, and a visit from DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, with tWitch also surprising the host with cupcakes.