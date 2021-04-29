Kiefer Sutherland And Jason Patric Discuss That Julia Roberts Love Triangle Drama For First Time In Joint Interview

Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric spoke about that Julia Roberts literal “Runaway Bride” moment for the first time sitting side by side in a new interview.

The pair were on the podcast “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” when Rosenbaum brought up the Roberts scandal towards the end of the chat.

Roberts famously fled the altar on June 14, 1991, on her wedding day to Sutherland on the 20th Century Fox lot, before running off to Ireland with Patric, whom she then dated before they split in 1992.

Patric said of the pair, who have spoken about the drama separately before but not together, rekindling their friendship, “We hadn’t seen each other for over 20 years,” before Sutherland insisted, “I don’t know if it was that long,” admitting that they had talked about it all.

Patric said, referring to Roberts, “The thing is, she’s not here in this room. So I feel strange talking about what she told me or what she told Kiefer because she can speak for herself. But the large stuff [reported by] the press, being invited to the wedding and taking off with the bride — that’s all bulls**t. Kiefer’s specific relationship, and what they were at the time, that’s theirs.”

Rosenbaum then brought up a 2006 interview Sutherland did with Rolling Stone, in which he discussed the end of the friendship.

The “24” actor shared, “I was making a joke about the country song… ‘I lost my pick up and my dog and my best friend, and I miss my best friend.’ That was a difficult time for me, and I think it was an uncomfortable time for both of them.

“The truth where I’m coming from: you fall in love, you fall in love,” Sutherland continued. “There’s nothing you can do about that. [Julia’s] an extraordinary person, and he is too. Timing is what it is, and everybody moves on from that.”

After splitting from Patric, Roberts married singer Lyle Lovett the following year. She’s now married to photographer Danny Moder, whom she met on the set of “The Mexican” in 2000.

Sutherland, on the other hand, married his second wife Elizabeth Kelly Winn in 1996. They separated in 1999 and finalized their divorce in 2008. He then announced his engagement to Cindy Vela in 2017.

Meanwhile, Patric had a relationship with Danielle Schreiber from 2002 to 2012.

After the fallout, Sutherland and Patric starred alongside one another in 2011’s Broadway revival of “That Championship Season”, the 1973 play penned by Patric’s father, writer and actor Jason Miller.

“When I saw him again, there were a few words and more of a laugh and a toast,” Patric said. “I’ve said before that [he and Julia] have both been subsequently married since a couple times and I think they’re both very happy in their lives. What lasted after all that is me and Kiefer as 35-year buddies.”

Sutherland joked, referencing another infamous love triangle, “George Harrison and Eric Clapton were best friends ’til the bitter end.”

The British rock icons were both involved with model and photographer Pattie Boyd.

Sutherland added, “I figure, if they can deal with what they dealt with, we certainly can… I never got the truck back!”