Harrison Ford’s Reaction To An Old David Blaine Card Trick Goes Viral

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

An old video of Harrison Ford reacting to one of David Blaine’s card tricks has resurfaced on TikTok.

In the clip from 2013’s “David Blaine: Real Or Magic?”, Ford and Blaine are at the actor’s house where the magician asks him to “think of a card” from the deck.

RELATED: Harrison Ford Reads Out Harsh Critiques Of His Now-Classic ‘Blade Runner’

After telling Ford his card is no longer in the deck, he asks the “Indiana Jones” star to choose a piece of fruit he can slice open.

Voila! Inside an orange is Ford’s chosen card.

But the funniest thing about the video is the actor’s reaction. Though Ford remains calm during the entire illusion, once his card is pulled out of the center of an orange, Ford calmly tells Blaine to “get the f*** outta my house.”

Ford’s reaction to the discovery has the actor trending on Twitter.

Please enjoy Harrison Ford watching a magic trick & then reacting in the only way Harrison Ford reacts to anything pic.twitter.com/oAoUlDT3GY — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) April 28, 2021

I wouldn’t care if had never done a single film until this point, I’ll forever love him for this clip. — Kevin Fitzpatrick (@wookieeballs) April 28, 2021

In fairness, I’d say the same thing. — Lou Thomas (@London_Lou) April 28, 2021

Watch the full video of the moment below: