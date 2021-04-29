Harrison Ford’s Reaction To An Old David Blaine Card Trick Goes Viral

By Rachel West.

Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford — Getty Images

An old video of Harrison Ford reacting to one of David Blaine’s card tricks has resurfaced on TikTok.

In the clip from 2013’s “David Blaine: Real Or Magic?”, Ford and Blaine are at the actor’s house where the magician asks him to “think of a card” from the deck.

After telling Ford his card is no longer in the deck, he asks the “Indiana Jones” star to choose a piece of fruit he can slice open.

Voila! Inside an orange is Ford’s chosen card.

But the funniest thing about the video is the actor’s reaction. Though Ford remains calm during the entire illusion, once his card is pulled out of the center of an orange, Ford calmly tells Blaine to “get the f*** outta my house.”

@messingwithrealityget the f*ck out of my house.. #magician #magic #davidblaine #xyzbca #foryoupage #harrisonford♬ original sound – messingwithreality

Ford’s reaction to the discovery has the actor trending on Twitter.

Watch the full video of the moment below:

 

 

