Jessica Simpson ‘Threw Out’ Her Scale So Her Weight Will Not ‘Define’ Her

Jessica Simpson knows that health is about feeling good, and not a number on the scale. The 40-year-old mother of three opens up to Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show about her health journey.

In a sneak peek for Thursday’s show, Simpson shares that she no longer checks her weight. “You tossed that scale out, you threw it away,” Kotb says.

“I threw it out,” Simpson confirms.

The fashion designer goes on to explain her approach to wellness, saying, “I have no idea how much I weigh. I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size.”

Though she’s been open about weight loss in the past, Simpson is determined to focus on her health rather than a number.

“I’ve really tried my hardest to not let that define me,” she adds.

Simpson previously opened up to ET’s Rachel Smith about ditching the scale back in March.

“We have a goal, right? But I say throw out the scale,” she shared at the time. “I would use it like a measuring tape because the scale can literally mess our entire day up… I had [husband] Eric [Johnson] walk it to the trash can.”

Simpson found the act to be freeing, adding, “I have to rid myself of measuring up to what weight I should be because I’ve had so many people tell me what weight I need to be and I think it’s really about just how you feel.”

Earlier this month, Jessica’s mom, Tina Simpson, opened up to “Today”s Sheinelle Jones about watching her daughter struggle with the attention she received for her weight.

“I have to be honest: To me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it’s unbelievable,” Tina shared at the time. “Body shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period.”

Simpson isn’t done opening up! In addition to the release of her memoir last year, she has released an essay, Take the Lead: An Essay, on Amazon that is “about motherhood, self-acceptance, and overcoming the fears that hold you back.”

