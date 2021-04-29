Pink Announces New Single ‘All I Know So Far’

Pink is returning with new single.

Fans will be thrilled to hear that the singer will release “All I Know So Far” on May 7.

The Greg Kurstin-produced track was written by Pink and award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It will be featured on her upcoming project, All I Know So Far: Setlist, which is due out May 21.

NEW SONG + NEW ALBUM + NEW MOVIE! Let's go! 💃😘 "All I Know So Far" out 5/7, pre-save now on https://t.co/1dun5H8oYd! New live album AIKSF: Setlist & movie coming 5/21 pic.twitter.com/iiTawrGfhM — P!nk (@Pink) April 29, 2021

The project will feature live recordings from her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour, her MTV Video Vanguard Award speech and her adorable song “Cover Me In Sunshine” featuring daughter Willow.

Tracklisting:

1. “Just Like A Pill” (Live)

2. “Who Knew” (Live)

3. “Funhouse/Just A Girl” (Live)

4. “River” (Live)

5. “Just Give Me A Reason feat. Nate Ruess” (Live)

6. “Time After Time” (Live)

7. “Walk Me Home” (Live)

8. “I Am Here” (Live)

9. “Fuckin’ Perfect” (Live)

10. MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech

11. “Cash Cash Remix intro/What About Us” (Live)

12. “Cover Me In Sunshine”

13. “All I Know So Far”

14. “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Live)

15. “We Are The Champions” (Live)

16. “So What” (Live)

Pink announced last month that her documentary, “P!NK: All I Know So Far”, will launch globally on Friday, May 21, exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

It will follow the singer on tour and afford fans a glimpse as she tries to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer.

Pink’s latest announcement comes after she teamed up with Rag’n’Bone Man to release their new collaboration “Anywhere Away From Here”.