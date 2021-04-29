Kelly Clarkson Covers Canadian Tate McRae’s ‘You Broke Me First’

Kelly Clarkson is looking to the future for her cover of “You Broke Me First”.

Clarkson and her house band, Y’all, covered young Tate McRae’s hit song on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. Her performance was the latest in a long string of “Kellyoke” covers.

“You Broke Me First” was released by Canadian singer McRae, 17, in April 2020. The song gained popularity on TikTok and landed in the top 10 in 17 countries, including Canada, the U.K. and U.S.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Adele’s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” and “Gaslighter” by the Chicks.