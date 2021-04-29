Discovery+ To Dissect Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview In New Doc On Body Language

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview will be gone over with a fine-tooth comb by experts in body language, linguistics, and forensic psychology.

“Harry And Meghan: Recollections May Vary” will examine the couple’s speech, tone of voice, movements, and expressions frame by frame in the one-hour documentary, which airs April 30 in the U.K.

RELATED: Oprah Was Surprised By The ‘Reverberating Impact’ Of The Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Interview

The experts will also scrutinize other moments spent by the royal couple in the spotlight.

Disney+ SVP of content called it one of the “most ambitious investigative specials to date.”

No details have been announced regarding a Canadian release date at this time.