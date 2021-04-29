First-Time Director Christoph Waltz Is A Master Manipulator In ‘Georgetown’ With Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Bening

Christoph Waltz spins a web of lies in the first look at his directorial debut “Georgetown”.

In the film based on a true story, the two-time Oscar winner stars as Ulrich Mott, an enigmatic social climber in Washington, D.C., who woos and marries aging socialite Elsa Brecht (Vanessa Redgrave), much to the chagrin of her daughter (Annette Bening). The airy social dinners and gatherings soon take an ominous turn when Elsa is found murdered, leaving Ulrich as the prime suspect. When he is no longer regarded as the charming party guest, his charisma and lies take a more sinister undertone.

RELATED: Michael Douglas And Christoph Waltz Will Play Ronald Reagan And Mikhail Gorbachev In New Limited Series

The movie is based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Worst Marriage in Georgetown” by Franklin Foer about Albrecht Muth and the bizarre web of lies uncovered in the investigation surrounding his elderly wife’s death. The idea for the film had been circled around since 2015 with Waltz attached as star, but now he both stars in and directs the project.

Though set in the swanky and picturesque Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, D.C., the film was actually filmed in Toronto. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019.

“Georgetown” will screen in select theatres beginning May 14 and have a digital release on May 18.