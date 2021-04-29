Ryan Reynolds Teases Turn As Johnny Cage In ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie

Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds is the latest actor throwing his hat in the “Mortal Kombat” ring.

Following the commercial success of Warner Bros. and HBO Max’s “Mortal Kombat” movie, talk of a sequel or spinoff are already underway.

What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021's best cell phone plan? Finish ‘em!! pic.twitter.com/RlAVA8iAzq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 28, 2021

One addition fans are clamouring for is the inclusion of Johnny Cage, the smart-mouthed, testicle-punching Hollywood martial artist. Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) knows a thing or two about witty, action-packed Hollywood roles.

Reynolds, 44, responded to fans’ lobbying while promoting his company, Mint Mobile, Reynolds posted a GIF of his face superimposed onto Cage’s body from the “MK” arcade games.

Another actor to previously tease a turn as Cage is former WWE champion, The Miz.

No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese #MortalKombat @MKMovie @noobde pic.twitter.com/XV515B6ybA — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 23, 2021

“Mortal Kombat” was released globally on April 23. The movie stars Mehcad Brooks and Ludi Lin and features famous “MK” characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Shang Tsung, and Lord Raiden.