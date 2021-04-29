Luke Bryan Admits He Keeps Forgetting The Words To His Songs

By Becca Longmire.

Luke Bryan has some work to do before he hits the road again.

The country crooner is set to embark on his “Proud to Be Right Here” tour on July 8, but he told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” that he’s a bit out of practice.

“I’ve always been a guy who loves to be on the road and loves to be out there with the fans, and interacting,” he told the host.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Is Booed After Suggesting Nick Merico Isn’t Good Enough Vocally To Nab Top 10 Spot

The singer, who has done a couple of Zoom concerts during the pandemic, admitted he’s been “forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit.”

The “American Idol” judge continued, “I’m gonna have to sit in my music room and go back and listen to (those songs). I’m going to have to do a little extra prep, I’m a little out of practice on a lot of this stuff.”

RELATED: Luke Bryan Wins 2021 ACM Awards Entertainer Of The Year

Bryan also spoke about being mistaken for Blake Shelton during the interview, admitting that even though Shelton chooses to go grey whereas Bryan puts a lot of effort into his appearance, it’s still not enough to separate the pair.

Plus, Bryan and Fallon attempted a socially distanced version of the whisper challenge, in which they took turns guessing the titles of random songs while wearing noise-cancelling headphones.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP