Luke Bryan Admits He Keeps Forgetting The Words To His Songs

Luke Bryan has some work to do before he hits the road again.

The country crooner is set to embark on his “Proud to Be Right Here” tour on July 8, but he told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” that he’s a bit out of practice.

There is nothing more gratifying about writing & recording music than getting to play it live. Let’s get back to doing what we live to do! #ProudToBeRightHereTour select dates are on sale now. Remaining dates will go on sale 4/30! Visit https://t.co/mX8pTSSY31 for more info. pic.twitter.com/Gofh1pQnGR — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 23, 2021

“I’ve always been a guy who loves to be on the road and loves to be out there with the fans, and interacting,” he told the host.

The singer, who has done a couple of Zoom concerts during the pandemic, admitted he’s been “forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit.”

The “American Idol” judge continued, “I’m gonna have to sit in my music room and go back and listen to (those songs). I’m going to have to do a little extra prep, I’m a little out of practice on a lot of this stuff.”

Bryan also spoke about being mistaken for Blake Shelton during the interview, admitting that even though Shelton chooses to go grey whereas Bryan puts a lot of effort into his appearance, it’s still not enough to separate the pair.

Plus, Bryan and Fallon attempted a socially distanced version of the whisper challenge, in which they took turns guessing the titles of random songs while wearing noise-cancelling headphones.