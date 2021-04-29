Kathie Lee Gifford Is ‘In A Really Special Relationship’ With Someone: ‘I Don’t Want To Mess It Up’

There’s a new “really special” person in Kathie Lee Gifford’s life.

The TV personality spilled the relationship tea on “Today” on Thursday, saying, “I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good.”

“Like a boyfriend, Kath?” “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie replies, while Al Roker and Carson Daly encourage her to share more details on her special someone. “You’re breaking some news here,” Guthrie adds.

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Recalls Bill Cosby’s Attempt To Kiss Her

But Gifford is keeping tight-lipped, sharing only that, “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it.

“To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful.”

Gifford was married to former football player and sports announcer Frank Gifford for nearly 30 years until his death in 2015. Gifford previously spoke about her love life in 2019, telling “Today” she had gone on a few dates for the first time since being widowed.