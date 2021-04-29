Jimmy Kimmel Airs Wild Interview With MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: ‘I Worry About You’

You don’t see too many interviews like this one on late-night.

On Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host welcomed Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow, for a wild conversation about his conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Setting up the interview, Kimmel noted that he had a buzzer on his desk “just for the lawyers in case there’s anything we have to challenge” when it comes to Lindell’s claims, which have been the subject of lawsuits against him.

“A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other,” Kimmel told Lindell. “You know, I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.”

The host also said that he had seen some of the content on Lindell’s website Frank, which was launched as an alternative to Twitter with a multi-day livestream.

“I laugh at a lot of the stuff, but a lot of people don’t laugh because a lot of these ideas that you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line between those and the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed,” Kimmel said.

When it came to Lindell’s actual claims, much of the controversy centred on his claim that Dominion Voting Systems had rigged voting machines to elect Joe Biden, which prompted Dominion to sue him for $1.3 billion in damages.

“This was something different,” Lindell said. “This was the machines, this was an attack through the machines. You’ve seen it. And what I’ve been saying to everyone, this isn’t a Democratic or Republican thing, for me, putting it out there… If someone was out there saying my pillows have rocks and knives in it, I would say, ‘Hey, come and look at the beautiful patented fill.’ And I would say, ‘Show me the rocks and knives.’ But Dominion didn’t do that, they’re just suing people.”

“Well, you’re saying they have ‘rocks and knives’ in their voting machines, and they’re saying they don’t,” Kimmel responded.

Though Lindell claims that he has concrete evidence of Dominion’s alleged crime, Kimmel asked, “Do you ever think it’s weird, just objectively looking at yourself and going, ‘Why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?'”

The host later added, “I worry about you. I feel like you are maybe self-destructive. You have lost everything, repeatedly, so many times in your life… I feel like you’re going to be out dressed as Spider-Man on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of this whole thing.”

Later on the show, Kimmel virtually welcomed actor Justin Theroux, who turned his appearance into a joke about Lindell, calling in from his bed, surrounded by pillows.

“You have sports, and I have Mike Lindell,” he said. “This is kind of my Super Bowl.”