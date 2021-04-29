A Boy With Antlers Looks For Answers In The Post-Apocalypse In ‘Sweet Tooth’ Trailer

When the world is upended, one special boy will go out in search for meaning.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the epic new series “Sweet Tooth”, a post-apocalyptic fairy tale about a boy with antlers.

Photo: Netflix — Photo: Netflix

“Ten years ago ‘The Great Crumble’ wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal,” the official description reads. “Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).”

The description continues, “Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.”

Photo: Netflix

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, the series is executive-produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., and also stars Adeel Akhtar.

“Sweet Tooth” premieres June 4.